Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $70.27

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.27, but opened at $74.98. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 712 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 545.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 79,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

