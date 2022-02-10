Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $11.92. Personalis shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 3,705 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The firm has a market cap of $566.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,661 shares of company stock worth $3,278,396 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Personalis by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Personalis by 34.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Personalis by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

