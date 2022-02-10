Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Up to $154.35

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $154.35, but opened at $165.30. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $162.18, with a volume of 213 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38.
About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)
Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.