Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.44

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $440,188.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00102567 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.