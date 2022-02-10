Portion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $639.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $639.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00102511 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

