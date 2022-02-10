Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.50. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,687,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

