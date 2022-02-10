Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits Market Cap of $7.89 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $1,292.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.79 or 0.07036704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.22 or 0.99980935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

