PutinCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $2,228.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.32 or 0.99836631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00066000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022346 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023468 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00406055 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.