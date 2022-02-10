Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

QLYS stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.83. 1,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

