Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.59. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 9,638 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The stock has a market cap of $598.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

