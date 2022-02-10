Raise Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00102567 BTC.

Raise Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

