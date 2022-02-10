Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $596.61 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $596.61 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,424,392,698 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

