RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up to $178.91

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $178.91, but opened at $188.34. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $188.34, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

