Refinable 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $716,515.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $716,515.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

