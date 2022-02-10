Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $155.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

