Rigel Finance One Day Volume Hits $11.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $7,563.11 and $11.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00004191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.