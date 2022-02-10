Ritocoin (RITO) Tops One Day Volume of $31.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $289,656.64 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.79 or 0.07036704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.22 or 0.99980935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,676,991,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,664,709,897 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

