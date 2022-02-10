Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.36.

RCI.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 131,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.01. The stock has a market cap of C$33.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$54.69 and a 52-week high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.