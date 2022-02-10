Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $164.96

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $164.96, but opened at $170.15. Roku shares last traded at $167.87, with a volume of 26,040 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

