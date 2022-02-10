Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.47% of Roper Technologies worth $1,163,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $182,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $456.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

