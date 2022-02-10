Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SFSHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SFSHF remained flat at $$18.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. Safestore has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

