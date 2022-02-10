Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.72. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $747.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.37.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

