Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $49.28 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

