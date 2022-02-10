Shelton Capital Management Has $4.51 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Tower by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Tower by 15.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in American Tower by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American Tower by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $249.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

