Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 154.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

