Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,421,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.34. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.