Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
