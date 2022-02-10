Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day moving average is $205.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.