Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,471 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

