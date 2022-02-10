Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,580 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $619.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

