Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

AKAM stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

