Signature Chain Reaches Market Cap of $988,156.25 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $988,156.25 and approximately $2,296.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00102511 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars.

