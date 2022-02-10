Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Sleep Number worth $30,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 7,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,247. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

