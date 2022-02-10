Smooth Love Potion 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.12 Billion (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 205.9% higher against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $144.68 million and approximately $5.12 billion worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 4,241,737,583 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.