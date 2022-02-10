Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by 49.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $15.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.67. The stock had a trading volume of 223,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,831. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $186.65 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

