SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $11.89

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.27. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 811 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. Equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

