Splintershards 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.64 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $63.72 million and $2.64 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

