Status (SNT) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $213.48 million and $46.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00102567 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

