Stellar One Day Volume Reaches $399.31 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.66 billion and approximately $399.31 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00206680 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00119618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,221 coins and its circulating supply is 24,892,876,847 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

