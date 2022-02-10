Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $657.00.

SZLMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

SZLMY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

