Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-$3.65 EPS.

TPR stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 136,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,941. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.