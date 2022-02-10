Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $12.84

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $12.20. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1,278 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.10.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

