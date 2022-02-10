TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,718. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

