Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.40 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $23.29 or 0.00054192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,384,912 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,220 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

