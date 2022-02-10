TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TU stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 66,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

