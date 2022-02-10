Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NYSE:THC opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

