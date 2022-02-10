Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

TEVA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 157,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,751. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

