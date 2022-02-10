Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.
TEVA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 157,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,751. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.
TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.