The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $675,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $215.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

