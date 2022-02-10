The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €29.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.33) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.87) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($47.13) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($49.35).

EPA:ALO traded up €0.27 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching €26.57 ($30.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.50. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.48) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($42.95).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

