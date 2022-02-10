The Graph (GRT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $110.95 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $110.95 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00102511 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

