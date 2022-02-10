Thorstarter (XRUNE) One Day Volume Hits $169,963.00

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $169,963.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

